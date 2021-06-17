Hudson Falls man with lengthy criminal record gets 8 years in prison for possessing fentanyl

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced last week to 8 years in prison after admitted to possessing fentanyl.

Michael Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on June 11 to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Williams was arrested on Dec. 11 after police obtained a warrant to search his residence. Officers found more than one-half ounce of fentanyl, as well as a digital scale used for weighing drugs, court records showed.

He had been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to the one possession count in satisfaction of the charges. Williams must also serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

Williams, whose alias is “Fatboy,” has a lengthy criminal record.

He was sentenced in 2016 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison after being convicted in Warren County Court of second-degree criminal mischief.

He had caused damage at a home in McDonald Street in Glen Falls. That put him in violation of his parole from a 2014 domestic abuse conviction in Warren County Court.