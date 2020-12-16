Hudson Falls man to receive 1 to 3 years for driving drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Dana Ignazio admitted in Washington County Court on Dec. 4 that he drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit on Feeder Road in Kingsbury on March 20. He made an abrupt turn onto a side street and into a residential driveway in an effort to avoid Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

Ignazio refused to perform field sobriety tests and a breath tests. Police also found marijuana and an illegal switchblade knife.

Ignazio was charged with felony DWI for having a previous conviction as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree possession of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ignazio pleaded guilty to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

