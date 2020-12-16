 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man to receive 1 to 3 years for driving drunk
Hudson Falls man to receive 1 to 3 years for driving drunk

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

Dana Ignazio admitted in Washington County Court on Dec. 4 that he drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit on Feeder Road in Kingsbury on March 20. He made an abrupt turn onto a side street and into a residential driveway in an effort to avoid Washington County sheriff’s deputies.

Ignazio refused to perform field sobriety tests and a breath tests. Police also found marijuana and an illegal switchblade knife.

Ignazio was charged with felony DWI for having a previous conviction as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree possession of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ignazio pleaded guilty to the single DWI count in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

Dana Ignazio

Ignazio
