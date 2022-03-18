 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls man sentenced to 2 years in prison for burglary

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for breaking into a Kingsbury residence and stealing weapons.

Cory M. LaMarque, 19, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 11 to a felony count of second-degree attempted burglary.

LaMarque was arrested on Aug. 29 after police said he entered the residence just after 3 a.m.

LaMarque took one of the homeowner’s rifles and pointed it at her during the burglary. He took a total of three rifles, court records showed.

He fled the scene but was caught a short time later.

LaMarque was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary but pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in satisfaction of the charges.

He was also sentenced to 3 years of post-release supervision and an order of protection was issued prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

