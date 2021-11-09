Hudson Falls man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for hotel robbery

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man is set to spend 2 to 4 years in prison for robbing the Courtyard Marriott in Lake George.

Kirby Lopez, 46, was arrested in April after police said he entered the hotel on Canada Street at about 9:45 p.m. and demanded money from the front desk clerk. He did not display the weapon. He took a small amount of money and fled the area.

Lopez then attempted to rob the Baymont Inn and Suites on Abbey Lane in Queensbury. The front desk employee refused to turn over any money.

Lopez was identified as the suspect after police reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area where both crimes occurred.

Lopez was sentenced in Warren County Court on Nov. 3. He is also required to pay restitution and is barred from having contact at those businesses.

