 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for hotel robbery

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man is set to spend 2 to 4 years in prison for robbing the Courtyard Marriott in Lake George.

Kirby Lopez, 46, was arrested in April after police said he entered the hotel on Canada Street at about 9:45 p.m. and demanded money from the front desk clerk. He did not display the weapon. He took a small amount of money and fled the area.

Lopez then attempted to rob the Baymont Inn and Suites on Abbey Lane in Queensbury. The front desk employee refused to turn over any money.

Lopez was identified as the suspect after police reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area where both crimes occurred.

Lopez was sentenced in Warren County Court on Nov. 3. He is also required to pay restitution and is barred from having contact at those businesses.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News