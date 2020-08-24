Hudson Falls man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison in rape case

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is set to spend 1 to 3 years in prison in a rape case.
Jordan D. Wood admitted in Washington County Court on Aug. 7 to a violation of probation.
He was arrested back on March 22 on felony third-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for having sexual contact with a minor at a Warrensburg residence. There is no allegation that Wood forced the victim to engage in sex but the charge was levied because Wood is older than 21 and the victim is younger than 17, which is the age of legal consent.
Wood had been on probation for a third-degree attempted burglary, according to the New York state inmate database. This new offense violated that probation.
