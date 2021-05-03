Hudson Falls man receives 4 years of probation for driving with a suspended license

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 4 years of probation for driving with a suspended license last year.

Christopher Luce pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on April 23 to felony aggravated unlicensed operation.

He was arrested on May 27 after police said he was driving while intoxicated and when his license was suspended. Luce also had a quantity of LSD in his possession.

Luce was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanors of aggravated DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated unlicensed operation count in satisfaction of the charges.

