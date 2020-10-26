Hudson Falls man receives 2 to 4 years in prison in strangulation case

BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced on Monday to 2 to 4 years in prison for choking another person to the point of unconsciousness.
Matthew T. Washburn, 31, of 15 Warren St., was arrested on Jan. 2 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded a report of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Saratoga.
He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Sept. 23 to felony attempted strangulation in the second degree.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.