Hudson Falls man receives 2 to 4 years in prison in strangulation case
BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced on Monday to 2 to 4 years in prison for choking another person to the point of unconsciousness.

Matthew T. Washburn, 31, of 15 Warren St., was arrested on Jan. 2 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded a report of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Saratoga.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Sept. 23 to felony attempted strangulation in the second degree.

Matthew T. Washburn

Washburn

 Courtesy photo

