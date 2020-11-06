Hudson Falls man receives 1 to 3 years in prison for DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man with multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison.

Matthew T. Washburn, 31, was arrested on May 30 in Fort Edward for DWI. The charge was upgraded to felony because he has a previous conviction.

Washburn served 3 years in prison from 2016 to 2019 after being convicted of felony aggravated DWI-previous conviction within 10 years.

Washburn is also serving 2 to 4 years in prison for an unrelated case out of Saratoga County Court in which he pleaded guilty in September to attempted strangulation for choking another person to the point of unconsciousness. He was sentenced last month in that case.

