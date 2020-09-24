 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man pleads guilty in choking case
Hudson Falls man pleads guilty in choking case

BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man has admitted to choking another person to the point of unconsciousness.

Matthew T. Washburn, 31, of 15 Warren St., pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony attempted strangulation in the second degree.

Washburn was arrested on Jan. 2 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded a report of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Saratoga.

Washburn is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Matthew T. Washburn

Washburn

 Courtesy photo

