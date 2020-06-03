Hudson Falls man on parole charged with burglary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWICH — State Police on Saturday arrested a Hudson Falls man on parole for allegedly illegally entering a residence after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Everetton I. Newman, 24, was riding his motorcycle on John Street at about 2:30 p.m., when police attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction. Newman then sped away on his motorcycle and dumped the bike on the lawn of a residence before taking off on foot, according to police.

Newman then allegedly ran out of a home and re-entered it after being given an order by a trooper to stop. Newman was taken into custody and he actively resisted.

Newman was charged with felony second-degree burglary because police determined that he did not live at the residence nor have any reason to be there. He also faces misdemeanors of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Newman was remanded to Washington County Jail on a parole warrant and is due to appear in Kingsbury Town Court on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

Newman was arrested in September 2017 for displaying a Glock 9 mm semiautomatic handgun outside his home and cocking it during an argument. He pleaded guilty in January 2018 to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation in that case.