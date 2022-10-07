Hudson Falls man now charged with arson for apartment building fire

HUDSON FALLS — Peter Lemery, the man accused of causing the fire at 11 Maple St. where he lived, was arraigned on felony second-degree arson charges on Friday, according to Washington County District Attorney Anthony Jordan.

Jordan said the Hudson Falls Police Department has been investigating the fire that displaced 15 people since it happened on Monday night, and evidence was found leading police to believe Lemery intentionally started the fire inside his apartment.

Due to his previous felony convictions, Lemery is ineligible for bail and currently is being held at the Washington County Jail. He will be in Kingsbury Town Court on Wednesday, but the district attorney said "it is a control date, so nothing will really happen."

Lemery was originally charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, after an investigation into the fire that started Monday evening and later reignited, displacing seven families.

Fire investigators from the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control conducted an origin and cause investigation and said they determined that the fire started in Lemery’s downstairs apartment.

As a result of the investigation, Lemery was arrested and has been held at the Washington County Jail since the fire.