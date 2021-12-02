 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man indicted on burglary, weapons charges

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted for allegedly breaking into a Kingsbury residence in August and stealing weapons.

Cory M. LaMarque, 19, is accused of entering the residence unlawfully on Aug. 29 just after 3 a.m.

LaMarque allegedly took one of the homeowner’s rifles and pointing it at her during the burglary. He took a total of three rifles, court records showed.

He fled the scene but was caught a short time later.

LaMarque was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

