Hudson Falls man indicted on assault charges

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted on felony charges after police said he assaulted an officer and damaged his landlord’s car.

Clifford Pierre, 38, is facing felony charges of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief for two separate incidents last year.

Pierre was arrested on Dec. 3 after Hudson Falls police responded to a report that a man was lying down on the ground unresponsive. The man, later identified as Pierre, did not appear to have any injuries but was still on the ground. He then started swearing and accusing officers of being racist.

He then lunged at an officer, twisting his finger and striking the officer in the chest, causing him to fall over into an emergency medical technician, court documents state.

The previous day, Pierre is accused of punching the driver’s side door of his landlord's vehicle after the man said that Pierre was playing loud music.

Pierre was arraigned on Feb. 26 in Washington County Court on the two separate indictments.

He is also facing charges of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing in connection with an incident last July 24. He is accused of threatening a person in their car with a pocket knife. Police said Clifford started screaming at the man in the vehicle and threatened to kill him, according to court documents.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.