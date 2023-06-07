WHITEHALL — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for stealing cannabis plants from a Whitehall farm.

Tyler J. Clark was one of three people arrested last September after police said they took the plants from Adirondack Hemp Farms.

Clark was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty on May 25 in Washington County Court to a reduced count of fourth-degree grand larceny and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23. Clark also will have to pay restitution.