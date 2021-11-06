 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man gets probation after pleading guilty to grand larceny

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to 4 years of probation after admitting to trying to pay for a car through improper means.

James L. Friday, 24, was arrested on March 4 after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined that he purchased a vehicle and paid for it through fraudulent means.

The incident took place on Feb. 19. Police did not say how the payment was fraudulent.

Friday pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 29 to felony third-degree grand larceny.

