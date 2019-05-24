{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced Wednesday to 9 months in Warren County Jail for an incident last September when he drove erratically in the Aviation Mall parking lot, nearly hitting a family of four, then fought with officers.

David C. Symer, 25, was stopped by police after the agency received a call that he intentionally drove at the family. Symer then became agitated and attacked the police officers, injuring one officer’s head and another one’s arm, police said.

Symer had to be subdued with a taser.

Symer had been charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony assault, attempted assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, unlawful possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

As part of an agreement, he pleaded guilty to the reckless endangerment and assault counts. He also received 5 years’ probation for the assault and must make restitution.

