Hudson Falls man gets 7 years in prison for burglary

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for breaking into a residence in March.

Gerald F. Colombe, 37, is accused of entering a Hudson Falls home during a domestic incident on March 30. Colombe broke into the home and was in possession of a knife. He also is accused of choking the person.

When police arrived, he ran and a brief pursuit ensued, court documents showed. Colombe told police that he was not going to go back to prison and wanted officers to kill him. He eventually was arrested and kicked the police vehicle. Colombe also fought with hospital staff when taken to the hospital.

Colombe pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in satisfaction of the charges.

He is a second felony offender with two previous criminal convictions. He served four years in prison for second-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and was released to parole in November 2017. Before that, he served nearly 3 years in prison from for third-degree criminal mischief, according to the state inmate database.

Colombe also received 5 years of post-release supervision when he was sentenced on Sept. 23 in Washington County Court.

Colombe plans to appeal the conviction.