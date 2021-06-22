Hudson Falls man gets 6 months in jail for drunk driving

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 6 months in jail after admitting to driving while more than three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Jesse L. McNall, 48, was arrested back on Dec. 20. Hudson Falls police responded to the Cumberland Farms on Main Street after receiving a report of an intoxicated person who was falling on the floor.

The man, later identified as McNall, was attempting to leave the store and the clerk was holding his car keys, court records showed.

McNall initially told police that he lived down the street and no one had driven him to the store. He said he did not know how he got there. When police later asked him how much he drank, he told officers “more than I should have.”

McNall pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony DWI-previous conviction. He was also sentenced on June 4 to 5 years of probation.

