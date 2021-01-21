 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man gets 1 to 3 years in prison for second DWI conviction
FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 1 to 3 years in prison for a second driving while intoxicated conviction.

Dana Ignazio was arrested on March 20 after police said he drove more than 20 mph over the speed limit on Feeder Road in Kingsbury. He made an abrupt turn onto a side street and into a residential driveway in an effort to avoid Washington County sheriff’s deputies, police said.

Ignazio refused to perform field sobriety tests and a breath test. Police said they also found marijuana and an illegal switchblade knife.

Ignazio was charged with felony DWI for having a previous conviction, as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree possession of a weapon and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

He pleaded guilty to felony DWI on Dec. 4 in satisfaction of the charges.

