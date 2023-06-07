FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges including drug possession and animal abuse.

Nicholas M. Hafner, 36, was picked up on an arrest warrant from Washington County Court as part of an investigation into narcotic sales in Washington County.

Hafner was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hafner was also charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

In a separate case, Hafner was charged with misdemeanor animal abuse stemming from an investigation into dogs that were abandoned in the town of Argyle. He was also issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Argyle Town Court on a later date.

Hafner was held in the Washington County Jail pending an arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court due to an outstanding arrest warrant issued out of the Village of Fort Edward Court. The Washington County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit handled the case with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Hudson Falls Police Department.