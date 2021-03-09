Hudson Falls man expected to get 6 years in prison for drug sales, possession

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive 6 years in state prison for multiple drug offenses over the last year and a half.

Antonio Dean, 38, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Feb. 22 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dean sold cocaine to a confidential informant on Nov. 12, Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 of 2019.

In another instance, Dean was pulled over on April 8, 2020, in Hudson Falls for a traffic violation. Police detected a strong odor of marijuana in the car and a search of the vehicle turned up small bags of cocaine. Dean had spit out a large sandwich bag that contained multiple smaller bags that he had attempted to swallow, court records showed. A total of 19 grams of the substance was found.

Dean did not show up for his court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was also arrested on Sept. 7 of last year during another traffic stop and had 2.2 grams of cocaine.

Dean will be sentenced formally on April 23.

