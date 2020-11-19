Hudson Falls man expected to get 4-year prison sentence for crack cocaine possession

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive 4 years in prison after admitting to possessing crack cocaine.
Nicholas Sprague, 34, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Nov. 6 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arrested in Hudson Falls on Feb. 2 after state police had stopped his vehicle and he fled on foot. He left behind his jacket, which held crack cocaine.
Sprague is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4.
