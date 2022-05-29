Hudson Falls man dies by suicide after firing shots at officers

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an eight-hour standoff with police that included him firing shots at officers.

The incident began at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a residence on Meadow Road for a report from a woman who was locked out of her residence by her boyfriend. The woman told police that her boyfriend broke her phone and locked her out after an argument.

An officer observed the man, identified as David Greenwood, in the back yard of the residence. As the officer approached, Greenwood pointed his pistol at him, according to a news release from the Hudson Falls Police Department.

The officers on scene moved to a position of safety and Greenwood fired from the pistol. Officers from surrounding agencies responded to assist and established a perimeter around the residence.

Residents had been advised to stay indoors as police blocked off Meadow and other surrounding streets including Lark Street, Spruce Street, Brook Road, Circular Drive, Burgoyne Avenue between Pearl Street and Burgoyne Avenue and Maple Street between Spruce Street and Burgoyne.

Police said Greenwood fired the pistol about 10 times during the incident, but no officers were injured.

Greenwood went back inside his residence and engaged in a standoff.

The New York State Police Special Operations Team (SORT) and Warren County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) were dispatched along with state police crisis negotiations in an effort to deescalate the situation, according to police.

The standoff lasted over 8 hours. Police determined that Greenwood died by suicide, police said.

No police officer discharged their weapon during the incident.

Police are investigating how Greenwood possessed the gun as he did not have a valid pistol permit.

