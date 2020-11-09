Hudson Falls man charged with welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested on a welfare fraud charge.
A joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit alleges that Sterling O. Benjamin, 55, failed to report employment income. This resulted in him receiving $1,327 in temporary assistance benefits to which he was not entitled, according to a news release.
Benjamin was charged on Oct. 28 with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.