Hudson Falls man charged with strangulation

SARATOGA — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Thursday for allegedly choking another person to the point of unconsciousness, police said.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Route 32 in the town of Saratoga, After an investigation, Matthew T. Washburn, 30, was charged with felony second-degree strangulation, according to a news release.
Washburn was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County in lieu of bail pending further court proceedings.