Hudson Falls man charged with strangulation
0 comments

Hudson Falls man charged with strangulation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Thursday for allegedly choking another person to the point of unconsciousness, police said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Route 32 in the town of Saratoga, After an investigation, Matthew T. Washburn, 30, was charged with felony second-degree strangulation, according to a news release.

Washburn was arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County in lieu of bail pending further court proceedings.

Matthew T. Washburn

Washburn

 Courtesy photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News