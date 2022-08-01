Hudson Falls man charged with making multiple calls to victim from jail

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man has been charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts in connection with making multiple phone calls to a victim while being held in the Washington County Jail.

Brandon T. Lord, 26, was charged with two counts of aggravated family offense, a felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, on July 26.

Lord is currently in jail on a parole violation and charges stemming from a domestic dispute with the victim.

He was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court on the new charges.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, in a news release, said Lord on July 18 made calls to a person who is the protected party in an order of protection.

Lord will appear in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.