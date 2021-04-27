 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man charged with felony in Walmart theft
QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole from a Walmart.

Ryan J. Rescott, 30, is accused of stealing $38.21 worth of merchandise from the store on Quaker Ridge Boulevard in Queensbury on April 19. Rescott had a previous no trespassing order barring him from the property, according to state police.

He left the scene before police arrived. Officers located him on Monday in the village of Hudson Falls.

Rescott was charged with felony third-degree burglary. He was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

