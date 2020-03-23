Hudson Falls man charged with felony DWI

KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated on Friday following a traffic stop.

Dana N. Ignazio, 50, was allegedly driving more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit on Feeder Road in Kingsbury just before midnight. As deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, Ignazio made an abrupt turn onto a side street and pulled into a random driveway, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ignazio refused to perform field sobriety tests was subsequently arrested. Police also found marijuana and an illegal switchblade knife. Ignazio also allegedly refused to submit to a breath test while being processed later by police.

Ignazio was charged with felony DWI for having a previous conviction within the last 10 years and felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation and third-degree possession of a weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple traffic violations.

Ignazio was remanded to the Washington County Jail without bail.

