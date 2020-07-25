Hudson Falls man charged with DWI after crash

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and causing a crash early Saturday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 2 a.m. about a personal injury motor vehicle accident on Route 149 in Queensbury.

During the investigation, officers determined that 22-year-old Dustin M. Cleveland was driving his 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck east on Route 149, when he crossed over the double solid line. Cleveland collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling west, according to a news release.

The driver and a passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Cleveland failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. He later consented to a breath test and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%

Cleveland was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and other traffic citations. He was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff’s Patrol Office C.J. Perilli made the arrest. The Bay Ridge Fire Company and the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.