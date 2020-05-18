Hudson Falls man charged with burglary

WILTON — A Hudson Falls man was arrested Thursday in an incident involving a burglary at a storage facility in Wilton.
Tony J. Prichard, 41, was charged with one count of felony third-degree burglary for the crime on May 2, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arraigned by the Saratoga County Central Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, police said.
