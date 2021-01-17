Hudson Falls man charged after police said he fondled multiple women

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted women in public places over the past few months.
In December, police brought to the public’s attention numerous reports of a man approaching unsuspecting women and slapping or touching their private areas.
Police said this person approached the women from behind and then ran from the area after touching them.
A joint effort between the Hudson Falls and Glens Falls police departments led to the arrest of 26-year-old Heath Armstrong.
Police said Armstrong slapped victims’ buttocks, reached down the back of one victim’s pants and exposed and fondled his genitals during two of the incidents, according to a news release.
Armstrong was charged by Hudson Falls Police with multiple misdemeanor counts including four counts of forcible touching, two counts of public lewdness and one count of endangering the welfare of a child because one of the victims was a juvenile.
He also faces four counts of second-degree harassment, a violation.
Police said these incidents took place from Oct. 1 through Jan. 3 in Hudson Falls.
Armstrong was also charged with one count of forcible touching in connection with a Glens Falls incident on March 26.
Armstrong was release on appearance tickets from both agencies.
Anyone who wants to report a similar incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Gaulin at the Hudson Falls Police Department at 518-747-0273 or Detective Sgt. Kyle Diamond at the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.
State Police Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Anti-Crime Initiative and the New York State Forensic Investigation Center assisted in the investigation.
