Hudson Falls man charged after police said he fondled multiple women

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted women in public places over the past few months.

In December, police brought to the public’s attention numerous reports of a man approaching unsuspecting women and slapping or touching their private areas.

Police said this person approached the women from behind and then ran from the area after touching them.

A joint effort between the Hudson Falls and Glens Falls police departments led to the arrest of 26-year-old Heath Armstrong.

Police said Armstrong slapped victims’ buttocks, reached down the back of one victim’s pants and exposed and fondled his genitals during two of the incidents, according to a news release.

Armstrong was charged by Hudson Falls Police with multiple misdemeanor counts including four counts of forcible touching, two counts of public lewdness and one count of endangering the welfare of a child because one of the victims was a juvenile.

He also faces four counts of second-degree harassment, a violation.

Police said these incidents took place from Oct. 1 through Jan. 3 in Hudson Falls.