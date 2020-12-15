 Skip to main content
Hudson Falls man arrested on weapons charge
QUEENSBURY — Police arrested a Hudson Falls man Friday on a felony weapons charge after a traffic stop.

State police stopped Derek Webster, 31, at about 8 a.m. in Queensbury. The trooper observed signs of drug use upon interviewing Webster. A search found a switchblade knife on his person, according to police.

Webster was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail without bail.

He has a previous felony conviction, which makes it illegal for him to own a weapon.

Webster was sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison in 2017. He was arrested in February 2017 after Glens Falls police officers found him sleeping in a car with an illegal switchblade and a quantity of cocaine.

He was not allowed to possess a switchblade because of a previous conviction on a coercion charge.

Webster was released from prison in November 2018.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

