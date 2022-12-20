 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls man arrested for allegedly attempting to assault an officer

Vincent E. Brown

KINGSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested for allegedly attempting to assault a police officer who responded to a domestic incident at his home.

According to police, Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to 3436 Burgoyne Ave. in the town of Kingsbury on Dec. 10 for a reported physical domestic incident between two parties.

When police arrived, they found Vincent E. Brown, 38, and a female acquaintance in the driveway arguing. While police were on the scene, Brown became agitated and refused to comply with police as they were conducting their domestic violence investigation, according to a news release.

Brown then allegedly pushed one of the officers and became combative towards both deputies on the scene.

Brown was charged with a felony count of second-degree attempted assault against a police officer and a misdemeanor count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Law Enforcement Center for processing and then held for arraignment.  

