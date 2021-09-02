Hudson Falls man admits to stabbing

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to be sentenced to 3 years in prison after admitting to stabbing another man.

Charles Mehalick, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court recently to felony second-degree assault-intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

Mehalick was arrested for an incident that took place on March 23, 2020. He is accused of getting into a fight with a person at a River Street home. The incident stemmed from a dispute that the resident of the house had over payment for drugs.

Mehalick took a pocket knife and swung it at the man, hitting him three times in the ribs. He told police that he was being attacked by a man swinging a piece of wood, court documents showed.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

Mehalick is expected to receive 5 years of post-release supervision when sentenced on Sept. 17.

He has a lengthy criminal record including spending 3 years in state prison for a felony driving while intoxicated conviction out of Saratoga County Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.