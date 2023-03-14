HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly misusing a credit card.

State police on Dec. 17 received a report of unauthorized charges on a credit card. The investigation determined that Joshua Hall, 38, used the card to make unauthorized purchases of over $1,000 without the credit card owner’s permission or knowledge.

Hall was charged on March 6 with a felony count of fourth-degree larceny. He was processed at the state police station in Chestertown and was due in Warresnburg Town Court on March 15.