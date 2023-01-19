Hudson Falls graduate Luke Nikas representing actor Alec Baldwin in manslaughter case

Hudson Falls lawyer Bill Nikas said he knew his son Luke would follow in his footsteps from about the age of 5 or 6.

Luke Nikas, a Hudson Falls High School graduate, is the attorney representing actor Alec Baldwin, who is now facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter, announced on Thursday, stemming from a 2021 shooting on a movie set that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in Sante Fe, New Mexico, when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Involuntary manslaughter can involve a killing that happens while a defendant is doing something that is lawful but dangerous and is acting negligently or without caution.

According to the Associated Press, the New Mexico prosecutors are citing a “criminal disregard for safety” in the charges against Baldwin.

Luke Nikas spoke out in his client's defense on Thursday, stating the charges were “a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

The actor "had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Nikas said in a statement.

Nikas went on to get a degree from Harvard Law School after graduating from Hudson Falls High School and now works as a partner at the New York City law firm Quinn Emanuel.

"He came out of Hudson Falls and was a two-time Section II wrestling champion and I think that informs what he became in the field of law. He's a fighter," his father told The Post-Star. "I'm extremely proud of him."

His biography on his law firm's website states that Nikas has been "praised for his highly creative solutions in seemingly intractable cases," noting that the Reuters news agency praised Nikas for his “uncommonly interesting lawyering” and cited a “surprise move” that “completely blindsided” his opponents.

Nikas' clients include those in art, advertising, banking, consumer goods, insurance, pharmaceutical, health care, professional sports, media and entertainment, technology and real estate, according to the website.

"He has represented numerous Fortune 50, 100, and 500 companies, celebrities and other prominent individuals, and high-net worth individuals, and has been called upon as a trusted adviser by these and other clients involved in highly sensitive matters that require sound judgment and discretion and in disputes where civil, criminal and public relations concerns intersect," the website notes.