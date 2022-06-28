Hudson Falls couple charged with grand larceny

State police arrested a Hudson Falls couple on Sunday after investigating a missing wallet report made on June 10.

Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

According to police, an investigation began on June 10 when a woman from Hague reported her wallet lost on Beach Road in the village of Lake George on June 7. She reported the wallet contents as $300 cash, a credit card and bank account information.

Police said between the time the wallet was lost and the time it was reported to police, "several hundred dollars worth of fraudulent charges were made using the credit card and financial information in the wallet."

Wilson and Cromp are accused of finding the wallet and using the credit card at multiple locations in the towns of Queensbury and Fort Edward.

They also used the bank information to pay a utility bill, according to state police.

Both were processed by state police in Queensbury and released with appearance tickets for Fort Edward Town Court and Queensbury Town Court in July.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.