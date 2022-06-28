Hudson Falls couple charged with grand larceny

Couple charged with grand larceny

State police arrested a Hudson Falls couple on Sunday after investigating a missing wallet report made on June 10.

Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

According to police, an investigation began on June 10 when a woman from Hague reported her wallet lost on Beach Road in the village of Lake George on June 7. She reported the wallet contents as $300 cash, a credit card and bank account information.

Police said between the time the wallet was lost and the time it was reported to police, “several hundred dollars worth of fraudulent charges were made using the credit card and financial information in the wallet.”

Wilson and Cromp are accused of finding the wallet and using the credit card at multiple locations in the towns of Queensbury and Fort Edward.

They also used the bank information to pay a utility bill, according to state police.

Both were processed by state police in Queensbury and released with appearance tickets for Fort Edward Town Court and Queensbury Town Court in July.

Man accused of robbing hotel

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested by state police on Friday in connection with an armed robbery at a local hotel.

Michael Murray, no age available, entered the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Big Boom Road in Queensbury at 2:44 a.m. Friday and displayed a knife while demanding cash from the front desk clerk, police said.

He fled the hotel with the cash, but was quickly apprehended by responding officers, state police said in a news release.

Murray was charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned at Warren County CAP Court and sent to Warren County Jail.

-Post-Star reports