Hudson Falls bank robbery suspect appears in court

HUDSON FALLS — The man arrested and charged with felony third-degree robbery in connection with the Dec. 20 incident at the TD Bank on Main Street, was in court on Wednesday morning.

Harry L. Franklin, 54, of LaClaire St., Hudson Falls, used a cane to make his way up to the bench before the Judge Anthony White with his attorney Angela Kelly.

Kelly requested a preliminary trial hearing, which was originally waived after Franklin's arrest and original arraignment. Preliminary hearings, sometimes referred to as "mini-trials," offer the defense a chance to review the evidence the prosecution plans to use in the case.

"It is my understanding, this is his first appearance on these felony charges and that the prelim hearing was originally waived. My client would like to exercise that right and is entitled to the hearing within 144 hours from this date, with an understanding of the time already passed," Kelly said on Wednesday morning.

Due to scheduling conflicts amongst his attorney, the judge and the Assistant District Attorney handling the case, the hearing was put on the calendar for the morning of Jan. 5, several days after the five-day window that was brought up by Franklin's attorney.

Franklin, a four-time felon, is being held at the Washington County Jail without bail due to a lengthy criminal record, which qualifies him as a persistent felony offender.

According to police, on Dec. 20 they responded to reports of a robbery at the Hudson Falls bank at 9:43 a.m.

Police said a Black man, now identified as Franklin, wearing a black jacket, winter hat and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. Police have not released information about how much money he was given. He was arrested by Hudson Falls Police that night.