Hudson Falls arson suspect indicted on 12 counts

HUDSON FALLS — The man accused of setting the Hudson Falls apartment building where he lived on fire was indicted Thursday by a Washington County grand jury.

Peter J. Lemery, 47, of Hudson Falls, was previously arrested and arraigned on arson and reckless endangerment charges after a fire on Oct. 3 displaced seven families living inside 11 Maple St.

The new 12-count indictment charges him with arson, which is classified as a violent felony, as well as reckless endangerment and the addition of 10 counts of criminal mischief.

"Those counts of criminal mischief really represent the loss experienced by the building owners and tenants of the building," Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Thursday.

Jordan said Lemery will have to appear in court to be arraigned on the new charges against him, but a date was not set as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

At his arraignment in October, Lemery told the judge the fire was set outside of his residence, not inside, and claimed he was "completely innocent."

Several members of Lemery's family, including his sister Angela Moses and uncle Phil Barody, claimed Lemery suffered from severe mental health issues and had stopped taking his medication prior to the fire, which destroyed the building built in the 1880s.

Barody and Moses were both thankful no one was injured or killed in the fire, but also said with better mental health services the incident could have been prevented.

“He shouldn’t be in jail right now. He should be in an institution, because I can almost guarantee he is not being medicated appropriately. He requires very intense medication,” Moses said in October shortly after her brother's arrest.