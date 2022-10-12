Hudson Falls arson suspect arraigned, proclaims innocence

KINGSBURY — The man accused of intentionally setting fire to the Hudson Falls apartment building he lived in told a judge that the fire was set outside of his house, not inside.

“I’m completely innocent,” said Peter J. Lemery, 47, of Hudson Falls, who was arraigned Wednesday morning at Kingsbury Town Court.

Lemery was arraigned on the charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree arson, both felonies.

The fire destroyed the apartment complex at 11 Maple St., which was once a hotel built in the 1880s, and displaced 15 people from seven families. The building was torn down Oct. 4.

Wearing a striped gray and white shirt and pants and with his wrists and ankles in chains, Lemery, when asked to state his name, told the judge he had three names, including his CIA name Mitch Rapp.

He told the judge he didn’t have an address because his house burned down and didn’t have a phone number because someone broke into his house 22 times before the fire and drained the power from all his cellphones.

Lemery, who was not initially represented, agreed to let attorney Steve Sharp defend him “as long as I like what he says,” he told the judge.

Lemery’s uncle, Phil Barody, who attended the arraignment, said his nephew was supposed to be receiving monthly injections to control his mental health problems, but he stopped taking his medicine.

“It would never have happened if they’d done something,” Barody said. “Thank God something more serious like someone getting killed didn’t happen. I don’t know. The system just sucks.”

Barody said Lemery’s mother, Kathy Barody, who died in February from breast cancer, had been trying to get Lemery to go back on his medication.

Lemery was hospitalized twice, Barody said.

“When he gets better … you can have a conversation with him, he’s not talking crazy,” Barody said. “I don’t know if he’s schizophrenic or what.”

Barody said he attended the arraignment Wednesday to show his nephew, whom he called P.J., some support.

“He doesn’t really have anybody else,” Barody said.

Lemery will be back in court at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing.