Horse trainer Brown pleads guilty to reduced charge in domestic incident

Chad Brown

Brown

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Mechanicville horse trainer arrested over the summer during a domestic incident pleaded guilty on Monday to a reduced charge.

Chad Brown, 43, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing following the 11 p.m. incident in Saratoga Springs. He was accused of pushing a woman down the stairs, pinning her to the ground and choking her before pushing her out of the house.

Brown’s attorney told Saratoga Springs City Court Judge Francine Vero on Monday that the details of the incident were different than what was described by the victim. Prosecutors also said there were difficulties with witness statements and evidence, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Brown pleaded guilty to a violation of harassment and was ordered to pay $370 in fines. He also must undergo an evaluation.

