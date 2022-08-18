Horse trainer Brown arrested after domestic incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Award-winning horse trainer Chad Brown was arrested on Wednesday after a domestic incident.

Brown, 43, a native of Mechanicville, was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing following the 11 p.m. incident in Saratoga Springs, police said.

Brown is accused of pushing a woman down the stairs, pinning her to the ground and choking her before pushing her out of the house, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Brown was arraigned Thursday in Saratoga Springs City Court. His attorney claims the victim broke into Brown’s house in the middle of the night and Brown was defending himself.

Brown was released on $2,500 cash bail.

Vero also issued an order of protection requiring Brown to stay away from the victim. However, an exception was allowed for work because both Brown and the woman work at Saratoga Race Course.