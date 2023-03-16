BOLTON — A Horicon man is facing charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.

On March 5 just before 3 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in Bolton for traffic violations. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Nicholas M. Monroe.

An investigation determined that there was a court order prohibiting Monroe from having contact with the person who was the passenger in his vehicle.

Monroe was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt because he has a previous conviction within the past five years.

He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail.