Hoosick Falls woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Hoosick Falls woman was arrested Thursday on drug charges following a traffic stop.
Erika Molle, 35, was stopped for a traffic infraction just before midnight while on Route 149 in Queensbury. While interviewing Molle, the trooper observed signs indicating drug use and searched he vehicle. She allegedly had 1.4 grams of crack cocaine and a glass container containing cocaine residue.
Molle was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Molle was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on July 13 at 9 a.m.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.