Hoosick Falls man indicted on DWI charges

FORT EDWARD — A Hoosick Falls man has been indicted on charges accusing him of driving drunk and nearly colliding with a state police vehicle.

Police said DJ J. Finefrock, 37, allegedly backed onto Shaftsbury Hollow Road in White Creek at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, directly into the path of a police car traveling east. The trooper was able to avoid the collision, police said.

After speaking with Finefrock, the trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed signs he was under the influence.

Finefrock was unable to complete roadside sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample at the Greenwich state police station, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Finefrock was arraigned Friday in Washington County Court after being indicted on two felony counts of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, also a misdemeanor.

He is also facing two felony counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument after police said the Vermont inspection on his vehicle had been altered.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

