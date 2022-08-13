Hoosick Falls man gets prison for nearly crashing into police car while drunk

WHITE CREEK — A Hoosick Falls man has been sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for driving drunk and nearly colliding with a state police vehicle last January.

D.J. Finefrock pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 29 to felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Finefrock was arrested on Jan. 20 after he backed onto Shaftsbury Hollow Road in White Creek at about 8 p.m., directly into the path of a police car traveling east. The trooper was able to avoid the collision, police said.

After speaking with Finefrock, the trooper smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and observed signs he was under the influence.

Finefrock was unable to complete roadside sobriety tests and was arrested. He provided a breath sample at the Greenwich state police station, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.