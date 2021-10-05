 Skip to main content
Homeless woman accused of throwing hammer at Glens Falls police car
GLENS FALLS — A homeless woman was arrested recently for allegedly throwing a hammer at a police car.

A Glens Falls police officer responded to the area of Sherman Avenue on Sept. 13 at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious woman in or around an abandoned house.

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said the officer told the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Autumn J. Rivers, that she could not be there and asked her to leave.

Rivers said she would comply and as the officer was leaving, she threw a hammer at the police car. It scratched and dented the roof, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.

No one was hurt.

Rivers, whose last known address was Dixon Road in Queensbury, was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

