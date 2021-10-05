Homeless woman accused of throwing hammer at Glens Falls police car

GLENS FALLS — A homeless woman was arrested recently for allegedly throwing a hammer at a police car.

A Glens Falls police officer responded to the area of Sherman Avenue on Sept. 13 at around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a suspicious woman in or around an abandoned house.

Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said the officer told the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Autumn J. Rivers, that she could not be there and asked her to leave.

Rivers said she would comply and as the officer was leaving, she threw a hammer at the police car. It scratched and dented the roof, causing about $1,500 worth of damage.

No one was hurt.

Rivers, whose last known address was Dixon Road in Queensbury, was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.