Homeless man admits to failing to register as sex offender

BALLSTON SPA — A local man has admitted to failing to register as a sex offender — his third such violation.

Ronald D. Tifft, 51, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of failure to register. Tifft was arrested on Dec. 29 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office indicated that he had moved to a new address and did not notify authorities.

Tifft is listed as being homeless, but from Queensbury, in court paperwork.

Tifft had spent a year in jail after pleading guilty in Warren County Court in 2016 to the same charge. He had moved out of the Budget Inn in Whitehall but did not notify authorities. He was first arrested in 2010 for failing to register.

Tifft is a level 2 sex offender after spending 9 years in prison for a sex crime in 1996.

Tifft is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

