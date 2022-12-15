 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homeless man accused of stealing vehicle from Kingsbury business

Dakotah R. McNabb

KINGSBURY — A homeless man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Kingsbury business.

An investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office determined that Dakotah R. McNabb, 18, stole the vehicle. Police located him in the town of Wilton just before midnight.

Police did not identify the business.

McNabb was charged with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also faces additional charges in the city of Glens Falls and is on probation in Monroe County.

McNabb was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Kingsbury Town Court on a later date.

Sgt. Christopher Murray, Investigator Jennifer Noble, Deputy Trevor Peck and Deputy Timothy Gillis handled the investigation with assistance from New York State Police and the Glens Falls Police Department.

